Vasanth Ravi and Sathyaraj to Collaborate For Guhan Senniappan’s Next Weapon

Vasanth Ravi has done only a couple of films — Taramani and Rocky — but has proven his mettle as an actor. Now, he is gearing up for his upcoming project titled Weapon. His excitement doubled up after knowing that he would work with renowned actor Sathyaraj in this film. The actor has also shared a poster of this upcoming movie in which Sathyaraj looks every bit ferocious with intense expressions.

Vasanth wrote in the caption,”Happy Birthday Sathyaraj sir Extremely happy to be playing alongside you for this exciting project #Weapon Here’s title look of #Sathyaraj230 #WeaponMovie #வெப்பன் @GuhanSenniappan @GhibranOfficial @MillionStudioss.”

Reportedly, the shooting of this film will start next month. Weapon’s director Guhan Senniappan is every bit excited about the film. In an interview with a media portal, he talked about why he roped in Sathyaraj and Vasanth for Weapon.

Guhan said that he could only visualise these actors perfectly fitting in Weapon. Guhan also said that Sathyaraj and Vasanth will portray roles they have never done before. The Sawaari director said that he became a huge fan of Sathyaraj after Amaidhi Padai.

According to Guhan, he felt that Sathyaraj could perfectly enact the character in Weapon after watching Amaidhi Padai. Guhan said that Vasanth will be seen in an equally powerful role, adding he will not be seen with a beard in this film.

Guhan further said that he has yet to zero in on the female character. He said that renowned composer Ghibran will score the music, while Prabhu Raghav has helmed the cinematography. Nash will take charge of editing, while stunt master Sudesh will oversee action sequences. Weapon will be a prequel to his web series Vella Raja.

