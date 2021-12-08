Vasanth Ravi, Bharathiraaja-Starrer Rocky To Hit The Theatres on December 23

Tamil film Rocky, starring Vasanth Ravi, Bharathirajaa, Raveena Ravi, and Rohini, will hit the theatre screens on December 23. The makers have decided to release the film around Christmas day as they are hoping to make the film a box office success. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is touted to be a high-octane action revenge drama. The film is produced by C.R. It is presented by director Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara under their production banner ‘Rowdy Pictures’.

The makers announced the release date of Rocky. In a tweet, Rowdy Pictures said, the upcoming movie is “one of a kind film” featuring the “raw and gritty world of Rocky.”

The raw and gritty world of Rocky is making its way to theatres! Rowdy Pictures is proud to present this one of a kind film.Make your way to the theatres and witness the world of Rocky from December 23rd.#RockyTheFilm@vigneshshivan #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/twjDvdT5WK— Rowdy Pictures Pvt Ltd (@Rowdy_Pictures) December 6, 2021

Vasanth Ravi thanked director and producer Vignesh Shivan for “getting Rocky into the theatres”. There were news reports that the film might be released on an OTT platform due to the Covid pandemic.

Rocky is coming to all of you from December 23rd Onwards 🙂 Thank you to my producer @crmanojkumaar for trusting and being patience on this project 🙏🏼Huge amount of love and Respect to @VigneshShivN bro for getting Rocky into the theatres 🤍 #RockyFromDec23 pic.twitter.com/1xI7yozPIq— Vasanth Ravi (@iamvasanthravi) December 6, 2021

Vignesh Shivan appealed to movie-lovers to go to the theatres and “witness the world of Rocky from December 23”.

The raw & gritty world of Rocky is making its way to theatres!Rowdy Pictures is proud to present this one of a kind film! Make your way to the theatres and witness the world of Rocky from December 23rd#RockyTheFilm@Rowdy_Pictures #Nayanthara Arun & @iamvasanthravi for u👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/r1k0tyIcwh — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 6, 2021

The posters of Rocky show Vasanth Ravi as an angry young man with revenge on his mind. Veteran actor Bharathirajaa will be seen in the role of an elderly gangster and he looks like a Godfather-type character.

The film marks Arun Matheswaran’s directorial debut. He is a former associate of Thiagarajan Kumararaja and the dialogue writer of ‘Irudhi Suttru’.

The trailer of the revenge action drama film was released in September 2019.

The film is set against a gangster backdrop, but with an emotional core. The film has been shot by Shreeyas Krishna and has music by Darbooka Siva.

