Vasishta N Simha and Hariprriya’s Post-Engagement Photo Takes Social Media By Storm

Popular Kannada actors Vasistha N Simha and Hariprriya got engaged recently. The duo exchanged rings in the presence of their family members and loved ones. As per the sources, the engagement ceremony of the couple was held at Hariprriya’s residence in Bangalore. Exclusive photos from their function started making rounds on the internet. In the photos, the couple can be seen donning elegant traditional attire, with the actress choosing a minimalist makeup look. The duo will soon tie the knot.

After the news of their engagement came to light, the couple took to Instagram and uploaded an adorable photo of themselves together. They captioned it, “Us.” The duo was seen posing amid a picturesque backdrop of Dubai’s Red Sand Desert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vasishta N Simha (@imsimhaa)

Several fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. One social media user wrote, “Congratulations both of you, Sri Krishna and mukyaprana devaru blesses both of you always”. Another fan commented, “This will forever be my favourite couple”. One fan also wrote, “Vasista+priya=Vaasya”.

A few days ago, the duo shared a photo of a lion carrying a small child in her arms. The picture went viral, and speculation of the news of their engagement were rife. The couple hinted at their relationship for the first time when the actress shared a video of getting her nose pierced, with the caption: “Change is the only constant in life! I’ve donned many hats on screen before.. but this is the newest & will remain my favourite one… Forever!” Take a look!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hariprriya (@iamhariprriya)

On the work front, Vasishta is known for films like Arya Love, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Sundaranga Jaana and Mufti. While Hariprriya is known for films such as Ugramm, Neer Dose, and Ranathanthra. She will soon hit the big screen with her art-house film Thayi Kastoor Gandhi, alongside Kishore.

The couple met on the sets of their upcoming film a few months ago and fell in love with each other. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple together on the silver screen.

