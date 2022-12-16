Vasishta N Simha-Starrer Love Li Film’s Extravagant Set Costs Rs 1 Crore: Reports

Vasishta N Simha and Stefy Patel’s romantic thriller Love Li has generated the right amount of buzz among movie buffs. Makers are leaving no stone unturned for making this thriller flick a grand success at the box office. This can be well understood by the reports of a grand set (a house), constructed on Karnataka’s Padukere beach, costing an extravagant amount of money. Located 29 km from Udupi, Padukere beach is one of the most beautiful and well-known tourist spots. According to reports, makers have spent a massive amount of more than Rs 1 crore on constructing this set.

According to Love Li’s crew, this set is integral to the storyline of the film because a major chunk of shooting will be completed here. Prathap R Menon, Love Li’s art director has constructed this set with a team of 16 crew workers. Director Chethan Keshav shared about this construction in an interview with a portal. He said that Love Li’s crew has worked day and night to make this set, and it will play a significant part in the way things unfold in his film.

Some videos from the set have gone viral on Twitter. This clip shows Love Li’s crew discussing the shooting inside the set. After watching the video, it can be concluded without any iota of doubt that Prathap’s team has worked extremely hard to give this set a splendid look. Some crew members were also busy clicking the pictures of every corner possible, to avoid continuity errors in future.

Another video related to shooting in this house and the beach has surfaced on Twitter.

Apart from this magnificent set, Stefy’s characters have also aroused the audience’s interest in Love Li. She will essay the roles of girlfriend, wife, and mother in Love Li. There are reports that Love Li is inspired by a real-life incident and will also highlight evil practices prevalent in society.

