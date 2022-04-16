Vastu Apartment to Range Rover: Pricey Items Owned by Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are Bollywood’s most talked-about couple right now. Their wedding has created a buzz that is only increasing every time Alia is sharing glimpses of her D-day and the festivities leading to it. One more thing that has been on the mind of their fans is their new home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is currently under construction. The couple will shift to their new house once it's completed. Apart from the lavish bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own a lot of luxurious items which have often caught the internet's attention. From clothes to automobiles, Ranbir and Alia have a lot of expensive things under their names.

Let’s look at some of the most expensive possessions of Ranbir and Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor

Apartment in Vastu

Advertisement

Ranbir owns an apartment in Bandra which is known to be one of the poshest localities in Mumbai. According to the Times of India, Ranbir purchased the apartment in Vastu, a 12-storey building, for Rs. 35 crores in 2016. The house has been designed by interior designer Gauri Khan, who is the number one choice of most celebs.

Richard Mille RM 010 Watch

Back in 2014, superstar Amitabh Bachchan gifted this luxurious item to Ranbir Kapoor. According to Deccan Chronicle, the watch cost around Rs. 50 lakhs at that time and is one of the most expensive watches that Ranbir owns.

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

The Barfi actor has a garage full of luxury cars. From Range Rover to Audi, Ranbir has a number of cars that costs crores. The most expensive of them all is Land Rover Range Rover Vogue which has a price of Rs 4.38 crore, as per a GQ India report.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

The luxurious car worth Rs 2.14 crore is another costly acquisition of Ranbir. According to Financial Express, only a few celebrities in the country have this swanky car.

Sneakers

Ranbir Kapoor has a great collection of sneakers and it is no secret. His wardrobe has some of the premier range sneakers which are nothing less than a dream come true for many of us. According to a DNA article, Ranbir has been spotted wearing Nike X Off-White sneakers which have a price tag of Rs 2.74 lakhs.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt

Apartment in Vastu Building

Soon after Alia started dating Ranbir, she turned a neighbour to the actor. According to a DNA report, Alia bought the apartment in the Vastu building at Bandra on the fifth floor for Rs. 32 crores.

Workspace with lavish interiors

In 2020, Alia started her own production house Eternal Sunshine and a sustainable kid clothing brand, Ed-a-mamma. To work for both, she needed a workspace and converted a part of her Juhu apartment for that. According to various reports, the interiors of the place are said to have cost around Rs. 2 crores, making it one of the most expensive investments of Alia.

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Just like her husband, Alia is also a huge fan of having swanky cars. The actress too owns a Rs. 4.38 crores Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, which is one of the costliest cars she has.

Vanity Van

For actors, their vanity vans are just like their home. It is a place to rest, enjoy, relax and spend some peaceful moments between shots. Alia loves her vanity and got it designed by none other than celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. It is said to be an essential investment of Alia which reflects her personality.

Bags

Alia is often spotted carrying luxurious bags from brands such as Chanel, Gucci and Balenciaga. One of the most expensive bags she has been seen carrying is a pink Canvas Chanel Deauville tote worth $2,703.48, which is around Rs 2 lakhs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.