Vatsal Sheth Confirms Wife Ishita Dutta is Not Pregnant: 'We've Been Eating Sweets a Lot'

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shared some lovely pictures on the occasion of Karva Chauth, where the actress was seen dressed in a sheer pink saree. Looking at the picture, a lot of followers started asking if Ishita was pregnant. A few also claimed that Ishita was trying to hide her baby bump with her pallu.

But now, her actor husband Vatsal Sheth has confirmed that she isn't pregnant. Sharing a news report which said that "fans speculate Ishita Dutta to be pregnant", Vatsal wrote on his Instagram stories, "Koi good news nahi hai bus thoda meetha zyada kha rahe hain." Ishita re-shared Vatsal's post with a laughing emoji.

She also told SpotboyE, "I am getting so many calls after these speculations, I can't even tell. My relatives are calling me to congratulate and telling me 'bataya bhi nahi'. But honestly, I am not pregnant. The bump has come by me eating all the mithais. I think it's time to workout as people think that I am pregnant. Now, the gyms have opened, so all those who are speculating will see me back in shape in a month's time."

Coincidentally, in her latest released advertisement, Ishita is seen pregnant. The ad also features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Virat Kohli along with other cricketers. Ishita said, "Yes, I am playing a pregnant woman but I am not pregnant in real life. I feel people must have related to it."