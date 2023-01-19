Ved Fame Jiya Shankar: Some Actors Are Very Selfish And Only Look Out for Themselves | Exclusive

Jiya Shankar was recently seen in the film Ved which also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. While Ritesh and Genelia often drop adorable videos and pictures on social media, we asked Jiya about how the couple is behind the camera. She shared that Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya couple is exactly the same in real life, the way they are on social media. Shankar called them ‘adorable’ and mentioned that the current generation needs to learn about relationships from the two actors.

“They are the way you see them. They are exactly like that. They are adorable. They are so cute together. It’s been more than two decades since they are together and the love is still there. They are (couple) goals. Their relationship goal is something this generation needs," Jiya told us.

“I have said this before and I will say it again, people really need to look up to them and need to see how a man should treat his partner. Even in general, the way Ritesh sir treats women on sets is so good. People are always so happy around them," she added.

Jiya further said that while signing a project, co-actors matter a lot because the project is, at the end of the day, teamwork. “Individually, you cannot do anything. It is teamwork, always and people really need to know that. There are actors who are very selfish that they would only look out for themselves. But if the other person fails, the entire scene fails, and the entire film fails," she said.

Jiya also revealed that even she has worked with ‘selfish actors’ but refrained from taking names. “I will not take names but I have worked with people who would only think of themselves. They would want to look good and do their best. It is all fine until and unless you are not trying to take away somebody else’s space. One should not try to step on somebody else’s foot," the 27 years old actress shared.

Jiya Shankar also shared her mantra of dealing with ‘selfish actors’ and said, “I just do my job. Now that I am a good actor, it doesn’t happen to me. Try to do it but you’ll not be able to do that. I know my potential. I am an amazing actor and when I am performing a scene, people cannot take away my space."

While Ved was Jiya Shankar’s Marathi film debut, she previously worked in the South cinema too and featured in movies like Entha Andanga Unnav (2018) and Kanavu Variyam (2016). After her successful stint in South cinema, Jiya also worked in the popular Hindi television show Kaatelaal and Sons. Asked if people judge her for making a shift from the big screen to television, Shankar maintained that she does not care about what people think of her.

“I honestly do not care what people think or say because I know my journey. For me it was important to make this switch because I wanted to groom myself. I wanted to know that I am a good actor. I wanted to see my own potential. I wanted to test it," she said.

“I have always been appreciated for what I have done even in television. I have not been a part of television where I was just playing saas-bahu or sweet, naive, dumb girl. I have never played such a character. I have always been bold and confident," the actress concluded.

