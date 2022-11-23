Vedhika Slays It In a Tangerine Halter-Neck Satin Dress

Vedhika Kumar has won the hearts of the audience with her impeccable acting chops in films, including Madrasi, Ruler, Paradesi and Kanchana 3, among others. The actress has now dropped a sizzling photo of herself on social media platforms, leaving her fans in awe. Her fashion game is stronger than ever.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress looks stunning in the satin halter-neck wrap dress by Andrea Iyamah. The dress has a cut that shows her perfectly toned midriff. She went for minimum accessories and chose a hairline gold chain bracelet with a pinch of orange in it and golden small hop earrings. She completed her look with nude pump heels. The actress opted for an apt black background. She tied her hair into a messy bun.

She added a peach emoji to the caption of the post.

Fans love her look and have flooded the comment section with heaps of praise. One of her fans wrote, “Looking dead gorgeous.” Another said, “Beauty personified.” One more user added, “There is definitely coal behind and Kohinoor is ahead,” and added fire emojis. Another user mentioned, “You look so innocent, stunning, glamorous and beautiful at best.”

Here take a look at the Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedhika (@vedhika4u)

Earlier, she added a slew of photos in the same ensemble and captioned the post with an orange fruit and orange heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedhika (@vedhika4u)

On the professional front, Vedhika made her comeback to Tamil films and featured in Kanchana 3 — which became one of the year’s highest-grossing Tamil movies. Her subsequent appearance will be in the Tamil film Vinodhan. Recently, she made an appearance in a unique song for Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju. She also made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor starrer The Body, helmed by Jeethu Joseph. She will be next seen headlining Gajana directed by Prabadish Samz.

Read all the Latest Movies News here