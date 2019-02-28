Veena Malik Mocks IAF Pilot in Pakistan Custody, Swara Bhasker Gives a Befitting Reply
Amid rising tensions between the nuclear-armed nations, members of the film fraternity from both India and Pakistan have called for peace.
Image courtesy: Veena Mallik, Swara Bhasker/ Instagram
In meantime, Pakistani actress Veena Malik took to Twitter to mock Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF Pilot in Pakistan Custody. She wrote, "Abhi abhi tu ayo ho...achi mehmaan nawazi ho gi aap ki."
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker was quick to react to Veena's post. Condemning the tweet she wrote, "Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick."
Abhi Abhi Tu Ayo Ho...Achi Mehmaan Nawazi Ho GI Aap Ki😜 pic.twitter.com/BDcWO25orE— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
Malik has been tweeting such posts ever since India carried out the surgical strikes. Sample some of these tweets:
Don't Start what You can't Finish@narendramodi @IAF_MCC #IndianFailedStrike— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
We Will Shut These Monkeys !!!#PakistanArmyZindabad— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 26, 2019
#DGISPR#PakistanAirForce #Balakot #IndianFailedStrike
The actress also mocked Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut among others for tweeting in support of the surgical strikes.
Hello @ajaydevgn This Happens wen U Mess With The Best— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
We Even Avenge Our Trees
#PakistanArmyZindabad #PakistanZindabaad #PakistanStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/kacyoI9rdw
Salaam Salman Gee....!!!— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
Aap ki @IAF_MCC ki Khabar Lay Lo #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/CgdPT9rZer
Hey @akshaykumar these Machines of #indianAirForce destroyed the terror camps of trees Yesterday... Check them out Now @akshaykumar— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
For Details check out News channels n Twitter pic.twitter.com/bPTm7niqoL
Their #Surgicalstrike2 was as real as Her Horse in her latest Film pic.twitter.com/dAY1u9mbQr— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday said a MiG-21 had been shot down and that a pilot was missing, even as Pakistan claimed it has in its custody two Indian Air force pilots who were captured from its territory.
Later in the day, the government acknowledged that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been captured by the Pakistani forces after fighter jets of both nations engaged in an air battle on Wednesday morning, in a major escalation of hostilities.
