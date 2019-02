Veena Malik Mocks IAF Pilot in Pakistan Custody, Twitterati Slam Akshay Kumar for Releasing Kesari Song

The rising tensions between India and Pakistan continue to be one of the major topics of discussion among artistes from both sides of the border. Several actors have voiced their opinions on social media, both after the Pulwama terror attack as well as the air strikes on POK on Tuesday.The capture of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman sparked more reactions, with many members of the film industry praying for the safe return of the Wing Commander. In such a situation, Pakistani actress Veena Malik's comments mocking the pilot drew sharp reactions from many, including actress Swara Bhasker, who strongly condemned the tweet.The release of Akshay Kumar's new song from Kesari also did not go down well with many Twitter users, who thought it was insensitive to be promoting a happy song at a time when the nation is under stress due to escalating tensions at the border. Find out more in our entertainment wrap for today.There are only a handful of Indian filmmakers who delved into Kahsmir’s uneasy chapters. Among them, one is Rahul Dholakia, whose Lamhaa (2010) narrates the story of political conflict and civilian struggle in the Valley. In an interview with us, he talks about the “missing” Kashmir in Indian cinema, what’s stopping us from exploring new angles, and the areas where we still continue to be a hypocrite.Read: Dholakia on Why Filmmakers Shy Away from Kashmir Issue: We're Worried About Being Called Anti-national Hindi film industry’s newest star Kartik Aaryan talks about Luka Chuppi, which is releasing tomorrow, his life post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, his parents getting used to his stardom and what he finds bizarre about this great jungle that is Bollywood.Read: Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: I Got to Work with Actors Who Make Scenes Go Beyond the Script Pakistani actress Veena Malik, who shot to fame in India with her Bigg Boss stint in 2010, took to Twitter to mock Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF Pilot in Pakistan custody. She wrote, "Abhi abhi tu ayo ho...achi mehmaan nawazi ho gi aap ki." Actress Swara Bhasker was quick to react to Veena's post.Read: Veena Malik Mocks IAF Pilot in Pakistan Custody, Swara Bhasker Gives a Befitting Reply Akshay Kumar's promotion of the new song from his upcoming film Kesari has evoked a mixed response. While his fans are delighted to see the the actor in a jovial mood from this otherwise serious period film, others have slammed the release of a happy song at a time when tension between India and Pakistan is on the rise.Read: Twitterati Slam Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar for Releasing Kesari Song, Call It Wrong Timing Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised fans by secretly exchanging vows with his childhood sweetheart and fiancee Cherry Seaborn. According to reports, the couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at their home in December in Suffolk, England, with only close friends and family members in attendance.Read: Ed Sheeran Marries Childhood Sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a Secret Ceremony: Reports