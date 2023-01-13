Veera Simha Reddy Day 1 Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Surpasses Varisu, Thunivu

Veera Simha Reddy featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna has delivered an amazing opening day of 2023, after earning approximately Rs 32 crore at the box office on Thursday. The Telugu film left behind the opening day totals posted by the two Tamil films — Vijay-starrer Varisu and Thunivu featuring Ajith Kumar. If reports are to be believed, Veera Simha Reddy had an overall 67.72 per cent Telugu occupancy on the opening day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Veera Simha Reddy made approximately Rs 32 crore on day one. By comparison, Varisu made Rs 26.5 crore on day one while Thunivu earned Rs 26 crore. As per Andhra Box Office, the film earned Rs 43 lakh (at a ticket price of Rs 175) at Hyderabad RTC X Roads. It is also one of the highest-grossing films in Andhra Pradesh on day 1 surpassing Pushpa and is behind the day 1 collection of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which collected over Rs 75 lakh on its opening day in the state.

Hyderabad RTC X Roads: Top 5 Openers Now with Ticket price in Brackets.#RRR ₹75L (₹235)#SVP ₹54L (₹210)#KGF2 ₹51L (₹210)#VeeraSimhaReddy ₹43L (₹175)#Pushpa ₹41L (₹200) A Senior Star entering Top lists is rare & sensational here! pic.twitter.com/UXhRQsx3Cr — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) January 12, 2023

Looking at the numbers, it is safe to say that Veera Simha Reddy registered a fantastic opening at the box office for Balayya.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Veera Simha Reddy has a stellar star cast including Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in prominent roles. The film marks Shruti Haasan’s first collaboration with Ballayya.

The film has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the music has been scored by S Thaman and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is also clashing with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya which is released in cinemas today, January 13.

