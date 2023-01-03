Veera Simha Reddy Fever Continues To Grow As Balayya Film Nears Release Date

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy has entered the race for the Sankranthi 2023 release. The highly anticipated film is slated to hit the silver screen on January 12. The action drama will lock horns with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varasudu and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya at the box office.

Veera Simha Reddy’s release date was recently announced with an intense poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s character from the film. The Bimbisara actor will appear in a never-before-seen action avatar in the upcoming Telugu film. According to reports, the movie’s plot has been inspired by real-life events. This has left fans even more excited about the film’s release. Days before its release, the posters of Veera Simha Reddy were spotted in various localities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Take a look at some of the posters below:

The makers of Veera Simba Reddy recently organised a spectacular launch in Hyderabad to release a new song from the film’s album, titled Maa Bava Manobhavalu. The song is the perfect holiday tune for the masses. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s energy and dance moves in the music videos are a treat to the eyes. The music video of Maa Bava Manobhavalu also stars Chandrika Ravi, an Indian-Australian model, dancing alongside Balayya.

Team Veera Simba Reddy is now gearing up for the launch of yet another song from the film, titled Mass Mogudu, on Tuesday, January 3, at 7:55 PM. Fans went into a frenzy when the announcement about the song was rolled out on social media. The song’s poster featured Shruti Haasan alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. Now, ardent fans of the actors are awaiting the release of Mass Mogudu with bated breath.

