Veera Simha Reddy's Second Track Suguna Sundari To Release On December 15

Veera Simha Reddy, a much-anticipated movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has entered the race for Sankranthi release. During the festival, Makar Sankranti, on January 12, the movie will be released in theatres. The action comedy will compete at the box office alongside Thalapathy Vijay’s Varasudu and Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi.

The film’s official release date was announced along with a fresh Balakrishna poster that was posted by the creators. The actor will appear in Veera Simha Reddy in a never-before-seen action avatar.

The primary song from Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, Jai Balayya, became a huge hit with viewers. The second single from the much-anticipated movie, titled Suguna Sundari, will be released on December 15th of this year, as the fans eagerly anticipate the second song from the film. The creators tweeted about the news,"#VeeraSimhaReddy second single #SugunaSundari out on 15th Dec…Watch out for Balayya’s MASS energy in this one…Grand Release on 12th Jan 2023."

Shruti Haasan and Nandamuri Balakrishna are twinning in black on the release poster. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, Lal, Chandrika Ravi, and P. Ravi Shankar all play pivotal roles in the movie, and Duniya Vijay, a Kannada actor, makes his Tollywood debut as the antagonist. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan also appear in supporting roles.

The music for the action film was composed by renowned composer S Thaman. In Veera Simha Reddy, Nandamuri Balakrishna will reportedly appear in a new avatar. The movie’s plot was influenced by actual events.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will team up with F3 director Anil Ravipudi for an untitled drama after finishing the work on Veera Simha Reddy. Arjun Rampal will play the villain in the film, which Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi lavishly produced under the Shine Screens label. According to rumours, Sree Leela has also been cast in another significant part of the film. A formal announcement has not yet been made, though.

Read all the Latest Movies News here