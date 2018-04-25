GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Veere De Wedding Trailer: Kareena, Sonam, Swara, Shikha Show How to Have Fun 'Veere' style

The film, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2018, 3:42 PM IST
"Men will come and men will go but friends stay forever."

Much was expected from the trailer of Veere Di Wedding, the first official high-budget girl-gang story to make its way to the big screen, and with no disappointments, the trailer does offer a rightful sneak peek into the fun ride. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in key roles, the film is slated for a June release. The film's trailer unleashes the wild side of its four protagonists and revolves around childhood friendships and everlasting bonds.

The trailer is full of unfiltered conversations and an impeccable mean-girls vibe to it which only makes it all the more interesting. The story centers around Kareena, who is reluctantly set to marry Sumeet Vyas and what unfolds is bumpy, but an interesting, ride for the said friends. The trailer oozes out a certain Sex And The City feel, as well.

The makers have stressed that their film is "not a chic flick" but something more.

Sonam and Swara took to Twitter to share the trailer and wrote, "Unfiltered conversations, lots of sarcasm & a strong dose of awesomeness! That’s what it’s like to be with my veeres together."

The film is slated to release on June 1, 2018.





