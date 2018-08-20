English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Veere Di Wedding Director Shashanka Ghosh on New Project: Not Looking Out to Make Art
Details of the plot or the cast are being kept under wraps for the moment.
Instagram/Shashanka Ghosh
Loading...
Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh is working on a web series which will explore the topic of sex but on a lighter note.
The yet-untitled finite series will be up on Times Group's soon-to-be-launched OTT platform, built on top of their acquisition of MX Player.
"I have said it earlier and I will say it now, I am not looking out to make art. I want to make quality entertainment which is relatable and absorbing," Ghosh said in a statement to IANS.
"When this script came to me, I could visualise the story my way. I understood the vision for this story and hence I agreed to come on board. The medium does not make a difference. For me, the story does a trick," he added.
Details of the plot or the cast are being kept under wraps for the moment.
Earlier this year, Ghosh was applauded for Veere Di Wedding. The coming-of-age story was about the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.
It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.
Also Watch
The yet-untitled finite series will be up on Times Group's soon-to-be-launched OTT platform, built on top of their acquisition of MX Player.
"I have said it earlier and I will say it now, I am not looking out to make art. I want to make quality entertainment which is relatable and absorbing," Ghosh said in a statement to IANS.
"When this script came to me, I could visualise the story my way. I understood the vision for this story and hence I agreed to come on board. The medium does not make a difference. For me, the story does a trick," he added.
Details of the plot or the cast are being kept under wraps for the moment.
Earlier this year, Ghosh was applauded for Veere Di Wedding. The coming-of-age story was about the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.
It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Swara Bhasker Deactivate Twitter Due to Incessant Trolling on Her Posts? Actress Clarifies
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
- Atalji Used To Call Me Kalicharan: Shatrughan Sinha on His Relationship with Late PM
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...