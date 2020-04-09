'Veere Di Wedding' is Close to Kareena Kapoor's Heart and Taimur Ali Khan is the Reason

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently remembered her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, in a post on social media. She further revealed that the film is one of her most favourite films because it was her first project post Taimur's birth in December 2016.

Nearly two years after giving birth to Taimur, Kareena returned on the big screen with Veere Di Wedding, which is an all female cast film, something which was new for Kareena as well. It is also said the film was supposed to be made earlier and that Kareena was approached for the project in 2016 itself, but the makers shifted shooting dates to accommodate Kareena's maternity.

The film turned out to be equally special for the cast and crew as it garnered both critical and commercial success. Sharing a scene from Veere Di Wedding on her Insta stories, Kareena wrote, "One of my most favourite films with the best girls, right after Tim (Taimur) was born."

While there is major speculation building around a sequel of Veere Di Wedding, there has been no confirmation in the regard by the makers. Meanwhile, Kareena has recently featured as a London-based cop in Angrezi Medium and also played an expecting mother in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

She will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more