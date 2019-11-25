Veere Di Wedding Sequel on the Cards; Kareena, Sonam, Swara, Shikha May Reprise Roles

A sequel to the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Sikha Talsania is reportedly in the works. And if everything goes well, the original cast will be seen reprising their roles.

According to a Mid Day report, a source said, "The first film did well at the box office. Discussions about a sequel have been on for a while, and the makers wanted to take the story forward from where part one ended. The second installment will explore how the girls' relationships evolve."

While nothing has been made official yet, the makers are certainly planning to approach the four actresses to make a comeback in the part 2. "Once the script is locked, they will be approached for their dates. The makers plan to roll by mid-2020," the source added.

The 2018 movie was praised for the chemistry and performances of the cast. It also became the highest-grossing Hindi film featuring an all-female cast, by collecting Rs 138 crore.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie also marked the comeback of Kareena Kapoor Khan after a two-year absence from the big screen.

