Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Veere Di Wedding Sequel on the Cards; Kareena, Sonam, Swara, Shikha May Reprise Roles

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's comeback after a two-year absence from the big screen.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Veere Di Wedding Sequel on the Cards; Kareena, Sonam, Swara, Shikha May Reprise Roles
A file photo.

A sequel to the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Sikha Talsania is reportedly in the works. And if everything goes well, the original cast will be seen reprising their roles.

According to a Mid Day report, a source said, "The first film did well at the box office. Discussions about a sequel have been on for a while, and the makers wanted to take the story forward from where part one ended. The second installment will explore how the girls' relationships evolve."

While nothing has been made official yet, the makers are certainly planning to approach the four actresses to make a comeback in the part 2. "Once the script is locked, they will be approached for their dates. The makers plan to roll by mid-2020," the source added.

The 2018 movie was praised for the chemistry and performances of the cast. It also became the highest-grossing Hindi film featuring an all-female cast, by collecting Rs 138 crore.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie also marked the comeback of Kareena Kapoor Khan after a two-year absence from the big screen.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram