Veere Di Wedding Sequel to Go on Floors with Original Cast After Kareena Kapoor’s Due Date: Report

Early this year, stylist cum producer Rhea Kapoor had dropped hints of shooting for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding to begin soon. The 2018 film was helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the main roles. The makers of Veere Di Wedding 2 are reportedly planning to retain the ladies of the main cast from the prequel.

As per a report in SpotboyE.com, the much awaited sequel will start rolling after Kareena’s delivery. The actress announced her second pregnancy in August, this year. “They’re definitely doing it with the same cast. They will do the sequel after Kareena’s second baby,” a source close to the project was quoted by the portal as saying.

Film’s co-producer Rhea had started an Ask Me Anything session in February on Instagram. She was asked if the sequel would be happening or not. To this, Rhea confirmed that it could happen sooner than her expectations. She added that she is excited as things look good.

Kareena, while speaking to Pinkvilla in January, was also asked about the likelihood of a sequel of the first instalment. The actress stated that there is something Rhea was planning. She added that it is fantastic for her to work with Rhea and Sonam and therefore she is extremely excited.

Many friends and colleagues of Kareena had congratulated the actress on the news of her second baby’s arrival. Rhea too had shared a heartfelt note for Bebo on her Instagram stories.

In her message, she wrote, “Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan my lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of Baby Khan no 2? #rulebreakers #foreverheroine.”

Speaking about the 2018 coming-of-age drama, it revolved around four childhood buddies. The film explored the changing relationships of the quartet over time and how one of their weddings completely overturned all of their lives.