GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Veere Di Wedding Star Sumeet Vyas Getting Married to Girlfriend Ekta Kaul

This will be Sumeet's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Shivani Tanksale. The two finalised their divorce last year.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2018, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Veere Di Wedding Star Sumeet Vyas Getting Married to Girlfriend Ekta Kaul
Image courtesy: Instagram/Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul
Sumeet Vyas, who continues to be praised for his portrayal of Mikesh in TVF’s Permanent Roommates, is all set to tie the knot with his actress girlfriend Ekta Kaul, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The couple will get married sometime in mid-September and the wedding ceremony will be held in Jammu where Ekta's family lives.

"Ekta's family, many of whom are based in Jammu, are preparing for a traditional Kashmiri ceremony. The final details of the wedding are being currently locked. The bride-to-be has been calling friends from the industry asking them to lock their dates for the mid-September nuptials," the daily quoted a source close to the couple.

This will be Sumeet's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Shivani Tanksale. The two finalised their divorce last year.

Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding star had refuted rumours of him getting engaged to Ekta, saying "they are currently dating and are enjoying this phase of our relationship. As both of us are busy with our careers, we would like to spend more time together before taking the next step.”

Ekta is a television actress, who has acted in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Mere Angne Mein.



Forever and always 💞💞

A post shared by Ekta Kaul (@ektakaul11) on



Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You