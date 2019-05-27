English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s Father and Stunt Director, Passes Away
Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, passed away on Monday morning. The cause of death is unknown at the moment.
Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, passed away on Monday morning. The cause of death is unknown at the moment.
Loading...
Veeru Devgan, one of the most celebrated action and stunts directors in Bollywood, has passed away in Mumbai. He choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films. The father of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru also directed a film with Ajay in the lead, Hindustan Ki Kasam. His other son Anil Devgan is a director.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family (sic)."
Veeru also acted in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasan. Recently, he stopped going to film parties, but he was seen at the screening of Total Dhamaal.
He is also credited with Ajay’s grand entry into films with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante. In the film, he enters the screen for the first time riding on two bikes. This scene and hit songs made Ajay one of the most promising newcomers in the film.
He is also believed to be the person behind Jogar’s idea of a fighter battling odds.
With Hindustan Ki Kasam, he helmed one of the most expensive films of that time, and tried to shoot never before seen action scenes. It turned out to be a failure at the box office but its stunts were far better than Bollywood of those times.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family (sic)."
Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019
Veeru also acted in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasan. Recently, he stopped going to film parties, but he was seen at the screening of Total Dhamaal.
He is also credited with Ajay’s grand entry into films with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante. In the film, he enters the screen for the first time riding on two bikes. This scene and hit songs made Ajay one of the most promising newcomers in the film.
He is also believed to be the person behind Jogar’s idea of a fighter battling odds.
With Hindustan Ki Kasam, he helmed one of the most expensive films of that time, and tried to shoot never before seen action scenes. It turned out to be a failure at the box office but its stunts were far better than Bollywood of those times.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nitin Gadkari Birthday: All the Development Work In India by Minister for Road Transport and Highways
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
- Deepika Padukone Flaunts Ruffled Yellow Saree by Sabyasachi for The Business of Fashion Event
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Inzamam Hopeful of Snapping Losing World Cup Streak Against India
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results