Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s Father and Stunt Director, Passes Away

Veeru Devgan, one of the most celebrated action and stunts directors in Bollywood, has passed away in Mumbai. He choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films. The father of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru also directed a film with Ajay in the lead, Hindustan Ki Kasam. His other son Anil Devgan is a director.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family (sic)."Veeru also acted in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasan. Recently, he stopped going to film parties, but he was seen at the screening of Total Dhamaal.He is also credited with Ajay’s grand entry into films with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante. In the film, he enters the screen for the first time riding on two bikes. This scene and hit songs made Ajay one of the most promising newcomers in the film.He is also believed to be the person behind Jogar’s idea of a fighter battling odds.With Hindustan Ki Kasam, he helmed one of the most expensive films of that time, and tried to shoot never before seen action scenes. It turned out to be a failure at the box office but its stunts were far better than Bollywood of those times.Follow @News18Movies for more