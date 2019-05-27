Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Condolences Pour in from Bollywood

Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away on Monday morning. Filmmakers like Abbas-Mastan and Ashoke Pandit offered their condolences to the Devgn family.

IANS

Updated:May 27, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Condolences Pour in from Bollywood
An image of Veeru Devgan, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...
Bollywood's veteran action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.

Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues, according to a source.

Apart from directing action sequences, he had directed the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The funeral will be held here at the Vile Parle West Crematorium on Monday evening.

"Sad to know that veteran action director Veeru Devganji is no more. He was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen when there were no facilities available. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and the entire family," filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.




"RIP Veeru Devganji. A legend of Hindi cinema. Left his mark at a time when 'pure action' without VFX was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and Kajol. May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family," Kunal Kohli wrote.




Actor Siddharth also tweeted in the matter.




Director duo Abbas-Mastan also tweeted after the news broke on social media.




