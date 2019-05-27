Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Condolences Pour in from Bollywood
Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away on Monday morning. Filmmakers like Abbas-Mastan and Ashoke Pandit offered their condolences to the Devgn family.
An image of Veeru Devgan, courtesy of Twitter
Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues, according to a source.
Apart from directing action sequences, he had directed the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
The funeral will be held here at the Vile Parle West Crematorium on Monday evening.
"Sad to know that veteran action director Veeru Devganji is no more. He was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen when there were no facilities available. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and the entire family," filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.
Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. 🙏— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019
Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today.
"RIP Veeru Devganji. A legend of Hindi cinema. Left his mark at a time when 'pure action' without VFX was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and Kajol. May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family," Kunal Kohli wrote.
#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day.— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019
Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family.
Actor Siddharth also tweeted in the matter.
Deepest condolences and strength to @ajaydevgn and his family. Prayers and respects to #VeeruDevgan sir, a stellar veteran stunt choreographer. R.I.P.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 27, 2019
Director duo Abbas-Mastan also tweeted after the news broke on social media.
Our heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and entire family on the sad demise of #VeeruDevgan ji .. May his soul rest in peace 🙏— Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) May 27, 2019
