Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Serena Williams Meets Royal Baby Archie
Sona Mohapatra criticises Salman Khan for targeting Priyanka Chopra, 'Aladdin' soars past 'India's Most Wanted' and 'PM Narendra Modi' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' sees teaser reveal.
Sona Mohapatra criticises Salman Khan for targeting Priyanka Chopra, 'Aladdin' soars past 'India's Most Wanted' and 'PM Narendra Modi' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' sees teaser reveal.
Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, passed away on Monday morning. As per media reports, he was admitted to the hospital after complaints of breathlessness in the morning. He eventually suffered a cardiac arrest. Condolences from film fraternity poured in subsequently for the Devgn family and many stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol turned up to pay their respects.
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle consider names of potential godmother and godfather for baby Archie, a number of their close friends have been visiting them. Tennis star Serena Williams is reportedly one of the earliest visitors who got to meet the royal baby, thanks to her close friendship with Meghan Markle.
Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, borrows it's title from the Article 15 of the Constitution. The teaser of the film, that was released today, is based on the tenets of this particular article.
Veeru Devgan, one of the most celebrated action and stunts directors in Bollywood, has passed away in Mumbai. He choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films. The father of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru also directed a film with Ajay in the lead, Hindustan Ki Kasam.
Read: Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s Father and Stunt Director, Passes Away
Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Respects to Veeru Devgan
Tennis star Serena Williams apparently visited royal baby Archie with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their one-year-old daughter, Olympia, reported Daily Mail. The visit has sparked rumours that she is in the running to be Archie's grandmother, what with her being an old friend of the Duchess of Sussex, having attended both her her wedding and at her baby shower in New York.
Read: Serena Williams Pays Visit to Meghan Markle, in the Running to be Royal Baby's Godmother
Also read: The Big Bang Theory Actor Johnny Galecki Reveals the Gender of His Child
Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Article 15 saw its teaser reveal today. Base on true events, the film will aim to forward a narrative that upholds the tenet of the particular article which disallows discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.
Read: Article 15 Teaser is a Hard-Hitting Reminder of the Forgotten Values of Indian Constitution
Singer Sona Mohapatra has criticised actor Salman Khan for taking a "low brow" dig at Priyanka Chopra over quitting his upcoming movie Bharat. Salman has been relentlessly taking digs at Priyanka for opting out of his movie at the "last minute".
Read: Singer Sona Mohapatra Slams Salman Khan for His 'Low Brow' Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat
With no major blockbuster movie coinciding with the release of Aladdin, the film seems to have almost had a free run at the box office over the weekend. The Disney film, that released on Friday (May 24) along with PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted, is way ahead of the Hindi films in terms of box office numbers.
Read: Aladdin Earns Double of PM Narendra Modi, India's Most Wanted Struggles at the Box Office
Read: Mark Ruffalo's Avengers Endgame Throwback Video Will Make You Cry One More Time
