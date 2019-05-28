English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Veeru Devgan Passes Away: The Bachchans, Kapoors and Khans Pay Last Respects
Veteran Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital due to age-related issues and cardiac arrest.
Veteran Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital due to age-related issues and cardiac arrest.
Loading...
Veteran Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.
Veeru Devgan breathed his last at a hospital here due to age-related issues and cardiac arrest, according to informed sources.
A large number of Bollywood personalities attended the funeral at the Vile Parle Crematorium here in the evening.
A runaway lured by love for the world of glamour and films, Veeru came from Amritsar to Mumbai to become an actor but went on to become an acclaimed action choreographer with over 80 films under his belt.
Though his own dream of working as a mega-actor remained unfulfilled, his son Ajay made it big in Bollywood and is ranked among the most successful and versatile action-cum-emotion stars.
Veeru directed actions, fights and stunts for some of the top actors Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Anil Kapoor and others, said Tina Films Associate Director Ramya V. Iyer.
One of Veeru's memorable action scenes was filmed on his son Ajay's debut film, Phool Aur Kaante (1991) in which the new actor was seen balancing himself on two motorcycles, which became popular among the youth.
Later, he turned director with the film Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) starring Amitabh Bachchan and son Ajay and actress Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen.
His important action sequences were in films like Inkaar (1977), Mr Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Mr. India (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Dilwale (1994) and Laal Badshah (1999), in which Bachchan played a double role.
Earlier, leading members of the film fraternity including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sajid Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and Harry Baweja visted the Devgan residence to pay condolences.
Ajay's colleagues from Bollywood, including superstars Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, have all condoled the industry veteran's death.
Akshay took to Twitter to express grief over the action director's death.
"Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #VeeruDevgan, one of the finest action directors of our industry. My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn and family," he posted.
Aamir said he had the honour of working with Veeru Devgn, whom he called "one of the best in his field".
"I'm very sad to hear about Veeruji passing away. I had the pleasure & privilege of working with Veeruji. He was an amazing person to work with, extremely professional & one of the best in his field. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay & everyone in the family. Love and respect," the actor wrote.
Mahesh Bhatt shared a throwback photo of the father and son duo on Twitter.
"#VeeruDevgan & I began our career together in the 70’s. 'Make Ajay a great actor.' I remember him telling me after Ajay's debut film became a big hit. Ajay & me finally worked together in 'Zakhm' which won him his 1st (best actor) national award. Adieu Partner @ajaydevgn," he captioned the photo.
Actor Sanjay Dutt said he is "deeply saddened" by Veeru's demise.
"He was a gem of a person and extremely gifted. So grateful that I had a chance to work with him on multiple films. My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn and the entire Devgan family," he said.
Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Deepest condolences to @ajaydevgn sir and the entire family. Prayers and love."
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also posted his condolences on Twitter.
"#VeeruDevgn ji. Most caring and affable personality. Best in his field. Aum Shanti," he tweeted.
Veeru, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews.
He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Veeru Devgan breathed his last at a hospital here due to age-related issues and cardiac arrest, according to informed sources.
A large number of Bollywood personalities attended the funeral at the Vile Parle Crematorium here in the evening.
A runaway lured by love for the world of glamour and films, Veeru came from Amritsar to Mumbai to become an actor but went on to become an acclaimed action choreographer with over 80 films under his belt.
Though his own dream of working as a mega-actor remained unfulfilled, his son Ajay made it big in Bollywood and is ranked among the most successful and versatile action-cum-emotion stars.
Veeru directed actions, fights and stunts for some of the top actors Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Anil Kapoor and others, said Tina Films Associate Director Ramya V. Iyer.
One of Veeru's memorable action scenes was filmed on his son Ajay's debut film, Phool Aur Kaante (1991) in which the new actor was seen balancing himself on two motorcycles, which became popular among the youth.
Later, he turned director with the film Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) starring Amitabh Bachchan and son Ajay and actress Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen.
His important action sequences were in films like Inkaar (1977), Mr Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Mr. India (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Dilwale (1994) and Laal Badshah (1999), in which Bachchan played a double role.
Earlier, leading members of the film fraternity including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sajid Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and Harry Baweja visted the Devgan residence to pay condolences.
Ajay's colleagues from Bollywood, including superstars Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, have all condoled the industry veteran's death.
Akshay took to Twitter to express grief over the action director's death.
"Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #VeeruDevgan, one of the finest action directors of our industry. My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn and family," he posted.
Aamir said he had the honour of working with Veeru Devgn, whom he called "one of the best in his field".
"I'm very sad to hear about Veeruji passing away. I had the pleasure & privilege of working with Veeruji. He was an amazing person to work with, extremely professional & one of the best in his field. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay & everyone in the family. Love and respect," the actor wrote.
Mahesh Bhatt shared a throwback photo of the father and son duo on Twitter.
"#VeeruDevgan & I began our career together in the 70’s. 'Make Ajay a great actor.' I remember him telling me after Ajay's debut film became a big hit. Ajay & me finally worked together in 'Zakhm' which won him his 1st (best actor) national award. Adieu Partner @ajaydevgn," he captioned the photo.
Actor Sanjay Dutt said he is "deeply saddened" by Veeru's demise.
"He was a gem of a person and extremely gifted. So grateful that I had a chance to work with him on multiple films. My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn and the entire Devgan family," he said.
Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Deepest condolences to @ajaydevgn sir and the entire family. Prayers and love."
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also posted his condolences on Twitter.
"#VeeruDevgn ji. Most caring and affable personality. Best in his field. Aum Shanti," he tweeted.
Veeru, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews.
He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Speed on Your 4G Connection is Dipping, According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft Certified to Fly on Bio-Jet Fuel
- Arjun Kapoor on Janhvi, Khushi: I'm Happy I Have Them in My Life, I Did It for My Dad
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results