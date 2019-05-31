English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among film fraternity members who attended a prayer meet for Bollywood's ace action director Veeru Devgan, who died earlier this week.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among film fraternity members who attended a prayer meet for Bollywood's ace action director Veeru Devgan, who died earlier this week.
Veeru, father of actor Ajay Devgn, directed action sequences for films like Himmatwala, Mr. India, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Phool Aur Kaante, Dilwale and Laal Badshah. He died on Monday.
The prayer meet was held at the ISCKON Temple here. Ajay, his mother Veena Devgan, wife Kajol and daughter Nysa were among the first to arrive.
Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Suniel Shetty and many more noted names from the industry were present to extend their support to the family in the moment of grief.
Kajol's mother and veteran actor Tanuja was not able to attend the prayer meet as she underwent a surgery for diverticulitis at the Lilavati Hospital, where she will remain admitted for a week.
Veeru, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews. He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation.
