Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among film fraternity members who attended a prayer meet for Bollywood's ace action director Veeru Devgan, who died earlier this week.

IANS

Updated:May 31, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among film fraternity members who attended a prayer meet for Bollywood's ace action director Veeru Devgan, who died earlier this week.

Veeru, father of actor Ajay Devgn, directed action sequences for films like Himmatwala, Mr. India, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Phool Aur Kaante, Dilwale and Laal Badshah. He died on Monday.

The prayer meet was held at the ISCKON Temple here. Ajay, his mother Veena Devgan, wife Kajol and daughter Nysa were among the first to arrive.

Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Suniel Shetty and many more noted names from the industry were present to extend their support to the family in the moment of grief.











Kajol's mother and veteran actor Tanuja was not able to attend the prayer meet as she underwent a surgery for diverticulitis at the Lilavati Hospital, where she will remain admitted for a week.

Veeru, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews. He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram