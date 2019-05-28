Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Veeru Devgan Trains Ajay Devgn for a Perfect Stunt Scene in this Old Video

A user shared a BTS video of the father son duo of Veeru Devgan and Ajay Devgn from a film sets. Check it out.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Veeru Devgan Trains Ajay Devgn for a Perfect Stunt Scene in this Old Video
Stills of Ajay Devgn and Veeru Devgan from a video, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...
Veeru Devgan, veteran action director in Bollywood and father of Ajay Devgn, passed away on Monday afternoon. Early morning that day, Veeru complained of breathlessness and was transferred to a hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last. While condolences poured in from all quarters of the industry, a user shared an old video of the father son duo of Veeru and Ajay working together on film sets.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Respects to Veeru Devgan

The video shows Veeru coordinating and training his young son, Ajay, how to perfect a falling kick and other such action sequences. We can see Ajay paying heed to his father's advice as he nails the fall. The video also has Veeru talking about how he always wished to be in films and how his unfulfilled dream was realised by his son Ajay, when he entered the Hindi film industry.

Read: Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan Remember Acclaimed 'Fight Master' Veeru Devgan

In the video he says, "When he (Ajay) was born, I had a feeling that he will grow up to be an actor. I was very inclined towards acting and came to Mumbai for that. But when I realised that I was fit for the profession, I thought let's see what in store in the future."

See Veeru Devgan's video her:




Veeru directed his son Ajay in the 1999 drama film Hindustan Ki Kasam. With Hindustan Ki Kasam, he helmed one of the most expensive films of the times, and tried to shoot never-seen-before action sequences.

Veeru is also credited with Ajay’s grand entry into films with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante. In the film, Ajay enters the screen for the first time riding on two bikes. This scene and hit songs made Ajay one of the most promising newcomers in the film industry.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

