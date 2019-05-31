Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rohit Shetty Pays Tribute to Veeru Devgan in an Emotional Post, Calls Him His 'Guru'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Friday paid an emotional tribute to veteran action choreographer Veeru Devgan, who passed a few days ago, calling him his "guru".

IANS

Updated:May 31, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
Image: Rohit Shetty/ Instagram
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Friday paid an emotional tribute to veteran action choreographer Veeru Devgan, who passed a few days ago, calling him his "guru".

Remembering Devgan for his valuable life lessons, Shetty took to Instagram and wrote: "It takes real fathers to transform their boys into heroes. Started doing stunts at the age of 16, still going strong at 45. And I know one man who will always be proud of me in heaven is my guru, my father - Veeru Devgan."

He said Devgan taught him to "be honest with your work and work will be honest with you" and to take proper safety measures "before performing any stunt".



Veeru Devgan, who directed action sequences for films such as Himmatwala, Mr. India, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Phool Aur Kaante, Dilwale and Laal Badshah died on Monday here. He was 85.

Along with the post, Rohit shared a video of himself performing a bike stunt in Bangkok, where he is currently shooting for his Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi.

"Stunt rehearsals before Akshay performs the actual shot. Please do not try this stunt. All the drivers in the cars are stunt professionals and the stunts are performed in a controlled environment," he added.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

