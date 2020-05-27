Veeru Devgn Death Anniversary: Ajay Devgn Shares Heartfelt Note

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday took to Instagram to remember father Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary.

In a moving tribute, the 51-year-old actor has shared some of the unseen and precious moments he spent with his father.

Along with the video, Ajay penned a heartfelt note for his dada and it reads, “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me – quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring (sic)."

Last year, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Ajay had shared a childhood picture of himself with the veteran action director and thanked him for all the life lessons. He wrote, “My Father, My Guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons #HappyTeachersDay (sic)."

Veeru was a popular action and stunt director in Bollywood. He had choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films. Veeru had also acted in films like Singhasan, Kranti and Saurabh.

In 1999, Veeru directed Hindustan Ki Kasam, which starred his son Ajay, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and Monisha Koirala in lead roles.

He is also believed to be the person behind Jogar’s idea of a fighter battling odds.

