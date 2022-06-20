Veetla Vishesham Tagged “Best Family Entertainer” Film

RJ Balaji’s highly-anticipated film Veetla Vishesham released on Sunday and has been getting a good response from Tamil audiences. Having a successful run across Tamil Nadu, the film has been tagged as the best family entertainer. Veetla Vishesham is an official Tamil remake of the Hindi blockbuster hit Badhaai Ho-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao.

Badhaai Ho won two National Awards including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Elated by the response that Veetla Vishesham has been getting, the team said, “Veetla Vishesham is definitely a hit. The film has brought families to the theater. Over the last year, only films that have hit the theaters with a budget of Rs 500 crore and Rs 1000 crore have been running successfully. Some films did not meet with the expected success. On a low budget, films with good storytelling are guaranteed success. Meanwhile, films that can be viewed with the family are currently declining. This film has overcome this shortcoming.”

The film stars radio jockey-turned-actor Balaji stepping into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana, while actors Sathyaraj and Urvashi have played the roles of actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta respectively.

Soorarai Pottru fame Aparna Balamurali is seen playing the female lead in the film. In addition, the remake stars Pavitra Lokesh, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

Jointly directed by NJ Saravanan and RJ Balaji, the film is co-written by RJ Balaji. The duo had earlier worked together for the 2020 Tamil comedy film Mookuthi Amman.

Speaking of technical crew, Karthick Muthukumar has handled the director of photography, Girishh Gopalakrishnan is the face behind music of the film, Selva RK has handled the editing for the project, while, the story of the remake is penned by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.

Veetla Vishesham has been declared the best Tamil film of 2022 up till now.

