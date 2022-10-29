Vellum Thirami Grand Finale: When and Where to Watch

Tamil TV reality show Vellum Thirami, which has high approval ratings from viewers, will premiere its grand finale on Sunday. The show has been judged by actress Nikki Galrani, martial art expert and actor Shihan Hussaini and choreographer Sridhar. The finale will witness top-notch performances by the contestants. Tune into the Colors TV Tamil channel on October 30 i.e. Sunday at 8 pm.



Speaking to Times of India, actress Nikki Galrani said that she took pride in being part of the wonderful show where talents come from all corners of the country and there is so much diversity in the form of skills that each one of the contestants in the show has. She also expressed that she felt overjoyed to bring a powerhouse of skilled prodigies to the spotlight with Vellum Thiramai.

Actor Shihan Hussaini stated that Vellum Thiramai’s journey has been a roller coaster ride. “As the show’s judge, it has been an incredible experience to witness these young, bright competitors hone their craft over time,” he added. He mentioned that the finalists have something to offer and their talent will be recognised in a bigger platform as this will be a stepping stone for the contestants on their success ladder. He also mentioned that it gave him immense pride to be part of the show.

Sridhar also added that it was indeed a privilege to be a part of the show that brought in diverse art forms aside from talent. “It has been a fantastic journey to watch such brilliant experts and performers, who have offered us several jaw-dropping moments throughout the entire journey,” he added.

Vellum Thiramai is the Tamil adaptation of Viacom18’s famous indigenous talent show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

