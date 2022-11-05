Velpari To Be Directed By Shankar, Confirms Karthik Subbaraj

Director Shankar is currently helming two films simultaneously, the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s RC15. Now, according to reports, he is going to direct a new film based on the historical novel Velpari, written by MP S Venkatesan. At the Viruman Audio launch, Suriya confirmed that he is on a big project with one of the special guests, S.Venkatesan. This was almost a direct hint at him being a part of the cinematic adaptation of the Velpari novel.

While Shankar’s association with the project was mere speculation till this point, noted director Karthik Subbaraj has now confirmed that Shankar will direct the cinematic adaptation of S Venkatesan’s novel. In a recent chat show, he said that Velpari will be made in three parts with a budget of one thousand crore rupees. He also said that Shankar conveyed his plan to direct the Velpari novel to him while asking him to write the screenplay for RC15. A video of Karthik Subbaraj confirming this is doing the rounds.

While Suriya’s involvement still needs an official confirmation, talks are there that Kannada star Yash of KGF fame may also be a part of the film. Since Shankar has his hands full with two upcoming movies now, the film is not expected to go on floors in mid-2023.

Venkatesan told the story of Velpari as a series that ran for over 100 weeks in Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan. The concluding piece of Velpari was published on November 29, 2018. The series, which was later brought out in book form by Vikatan Publications, was launched in Chennai in 2019.

