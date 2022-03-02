Velu Lakshmanan, Aka Aryan, to Walk Out of Baakiyalakshmi? Details Inside

Small screen actors nowadays have a massive fan-following, and the fans are always curious to know more about their hometown, families, love lives etc. Tamil actor Velu Lakshmanan, also known as Aryan, who plays the role of Baakiya’s eldest son Chezhiyan, has a huge fan following now. His looks have earned him a lot of female fans as well. However, rumours abound that Aryan may soon leave the Tamil show Baakiyalakshmi.

Aryan, who was a model before he started acting, made his TV debut with the show Kadukutty Singam wherein he played a supporting role. In Bakkiyalakshmi, his character Chezhian has a bit of a comic flair. On the show, his track with Jenny was quite popular, and the two also tied the knot recently in reel life.

In real life, too, interestingly, he got married to actor Shabana Shahjahan.

Speaking of his track on the show, it currently appears to be going nowhere. Therefore, there are rumours that Aryan might opt out of the show to focus on his film career. Vikash Sampath will be replacing Aryan as Chezhiyan, reports suggest.

The show revolves around a homemaker, Baakiyalakshmi, who embarks on her journey after realising that her contribution to the family has been taken for granted by everyone. She moves out and tries to become independent after her divorce.

The show is a huge hit with the viewers for its theme of woman empowerment and making women realise their worth in family and society.

