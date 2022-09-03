Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Trailer: Simbu Assures Fans Of A Riveting Crime Thriller

The highly anticipated trailer of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, at a grand audio and trailer launch event on September 2 in Chennai. Veteran actor Kamal Hassan also graced the event as a chief guest. Soon after the riveting trailer of the upcoming gangster film was unveiled, it became one of the trending topics of discussion on social media.

The trailer, which is clocked in at just over two minutes, opens with a voiceover by director Gautham Menon. In the following clip, viewers get introduced to the central character, Muthu, played by Silambarasan TR. It then details the journey of Muthu, a simpleton from Tamil Nadu, who moves to Mumbai in pursuit of a better life but finds himself stuck in a web of notorious crimes.

Check out the trailer of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu below:

In less than 24 hours, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s trailer garnered over a whopping 52 lakh views on YouTube. More than 6k users flocked to the comment section of the trailer to shower it with oodles of praise. One user wrote, “Absolutely breathtaking trailer. ARR+STR+GVM= 3 legends contributing their master skills in a movie. Going to be a masterpiece and blockbuster at box office also, I think. All the best to the entire cast and crew of the movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.” Another commented, “STR is not simply acting, he is just living in that character.”

Written and directed by Gautham Menon, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu stars Silambarasan TR and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles. The crime thriller’s supporting cast features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique and Aangelina Abraham, to name a few. The music of this Tamil film has been scored by AR Rahman.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is all set to hit the big screen on September 15, 2022. After its theatrical run, the Simbu-starrer will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. However, its OTT release date hasn’t been announced yet.

