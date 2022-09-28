Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s Song Mallipoo Thrives on Passion and Intensity

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released on September 15 and received applause from the audience and critics. Now, the makers have released the official video of the Mallipoo song, which also became an instant hit. Mallipoo is a power-packed combination of euphonious vocals by Madhushree and renowned composer AR Rahman’s music. Thamarai has written lyrics for this number. Mallipoo is currently trending at number 1.

A.R.Rahman’s foot-tapping beats and enthusiasm depicted by actors in their dance make this video a must-watch. Shenbagaraj, Santhosh Hariharan, Narayanan Ravishankar and others have also done commendable work with their powerful vocals.

Top showsha video

The audience loved the video, especially the part where Silambarasan T R starts dancing. Many lauded how the whole song was filmed easily in a single shot. Some users also loved how this number captured the emotions of people living far away from their loved ones. The Mallipoo song has received more than 23 lakh views and counting.

Besides this song, almost every aspect related to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu garnered praise. Many were impressed with Silambarasan’s acting chops. Fans said that they were left bowled over how he had portrayed Muthu’s role. Gautam Vasudev Menon’s direction was also appreciated.

According to viewers, his direction successfully showcased the emotions of protagonist Muthu. However, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu received some criticism as well. Some of the viewers criticised the poorly written screenplay with nothing novel for offering to the audience. The second half of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was criticised for its slow pace.

Despite the criticism, makers are all pumped up to make the sequel to this film. Filmmaker Gautam confirmed this during the audio launch of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Gautam had said that a sequel is in development and the cast in the first instalment will reprise their roles.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is based on a short story written by the novelist Jeyamohan. Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar and others have also essayed pivotal roles in this film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here