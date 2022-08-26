CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#GaneshChaturthi
Home » News » Movies » Venice Film Festival to Protest Iranian Director Jafar Panahi's Arrest
1-MIN READ

Venice Film Festival to Protest Iranian Director Jafar Panahi's Arrest

By: Gautaman Bhaskaran

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2022, 13:37 IST

Venice

Jafar Panahi's work No Bears will be screened at the Venice film festival.

Jafar Panahi's work No Bears will be screened at the Venice film festival.

Venice is also hosting a series of initiatives in support of Ukraine and its artists on September 8, under the banner 'Ukrainian Day'.

A red carpet protest against the arrest of Iranian director Jafar Panahi will take place at the Venice Film Festival, which begins its 11-day journey of movies and magic on August 31. A “flash mob” will be staged just before the premiere of his work, No Bears, on September 9.

Panahi was detained in June charged with criticising the Government. This follows a 20-year ban on making movies that kicked in in 2010.
The “flash mob” is to register solidarity with many other filmmakers who have been facing persecution like Panahi, who has been jailed for six years.

Panahi’s fellow director, Mohammad Rasoulof, was also imprisoned.

Panahi, though, has remained undeterred, creating one movie after another – albeit in utmost secrecy – and the most renowned among them was Taxi in 2015. It clinched the Golden Bear at Berlin. Panahi disguised himself as a cabbie and drove his car around Teheran picking passengers and recording their conversations with the help of a small camera placed on the dashboard.

No Bears comes after his 2018 Cannes Competition entry and Best Screenplay Award winner, 3 Faces. The Venice title weaves two kindred love stories, both involving partners overwhelmed by various obstacles. Panahi has produced, written and directed it. He also acts in it along with Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobasheri, Bakhtiyar Panjeei and Mina Kavani.

Panahi was last seen on The Lido (off mainland Venice that hosts the Festival) in 2000 with The Circle – which walked away with the top Golden Lion.

Venice is also hosting a series of initiatives in support of Ukraine and its artists on September 8, under the banner ‘Ukrainian Day’.

The Festival ends on September 10.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Gautaman Bhaskaran

Gautaman Bhaskaran is a movie critic, commentator and an author, who penned the first ever biography of Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and has been covering ma...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 26, 2022, 13:37 IST
last updated:August 26, 2022, 13:37 IST