Venice Film Festival: Zendaya in Leather Balmain Dress Reminds Fans of Greek Sculptures

Actress Zendaya, who made history last year by being the youngest Emmy winner, stunned fans when she appeared at the Venice Film Festival in a stunning leather Balmain dress. Zendaya has a history of wearing exemplary outfits on red carpets and did not disappoint this time as well. She attended the film festival as a part of Dennis Villenueve’s Dune, which was screened there. Other cast members including Oscar Isaac , Rebecca Ferguson and Timothee Chalamet also looked glamorous as they attended the film festival together.

The brown leather dress worn by Zendaya reminded fans of Greek sculptures as it embodied similar details as the marble sculptures. She also wore a 93 karat emerald necklace which left fans awestruck. Zendaya was styled by legendary stylist Law Roach. A fan-page of the actress shared the pictures of similarities between Zendaya’s dress and the marble sculptures, which she then reposted on her Instagram stories.

Zendaya shared another post by a page called L’arte che veste la moda, which showed two sculptures from which Zendaya’s dress was inspired.

Apart from that, Zendaya shared a video posted by Law Roach, where she could be seen twirling in a white by Dion Lee which she also wore. Her hair was styled in the same way so fans assumed she wore the second dress in the evening after the red carpet. He captioned the video, “The dress y’all didn’t see….. @dionlee."

Meanwhile, the twenty five year-old will also be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home with Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch in lead roles. The trailer of the film trended as it confirmed that Alfred Molina’s Doc Octopus from Spider-Man and other villains from the Spider-Man films starring Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the film. Zendaya also made headlines after Tom Holland made their relationship Instagram official on her birthday two days ago.

Apart from that, Zendaya will also be seen in Euphoria season 2 with Hunter Schaffer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Damie, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira and Maude Apatow.

