Venkat Prabhu to Shankar, 11 Tamil Directors Who Proved Themselves in Tollywood as Well

The Telugu film industry has grown leaps and bounds over the past decade or so and has made its inroads into North India as well. RRR, Bheemla Nayak and Pushpa: The Rise recently once against established that the Tollywood brand is here to stay.

Given the growth of Telugu films, several Tamil directors have also shown interest in Tollywood. Let’s get to know them.

Venkat Prabhu, a top director, has delivered several brilliant films in Tamil. He will soon have a Telugu directorial, tentatively titled NC22, starring Naga Chaitanya. The upcoming venture was announced on April 7.

Lingusamy, who has made a name in Tamil cinema with blockbuster hits like Pandem Kodi and Aavara, is now directing a Telugu film titled The Warrior starring Ram Pothineni.

Director Shankar has so far created a good market in Telugu with his Tamil dubbed films. The director is currently busy working on his upcoming Pan India film, tentatively titled RC15 with Ram Charan.

Famous action director Hari is soon going to enter the Telugu film industry with his upcoming film with Gopichand. The duo will be making an official announcement on the film soon.

AR Murugadoss, the Top Tamil director has shot films like Stalin and Spider in Telugu.

Suresh Krishna has directed many super hit films like Bhasha with Rajinikanth and Indrudu Chandrudu with Kamal Haasan.

Mani Ratnam has shot an all-time Telugu classic Gitanjali starring Nagarjuna. However, he has not shot any Telugu film since then.

SA Chandrasekhar, the father of Tamil star Vijay, is a renowned director in Tamil. He has delivered Telugu films like Chattaniki Kallulevu with Chiranjeevi, Devantakudu, and Balidanam with Shobhan Babu. Directors like Shankar and Murugadoss are his disciples.

Selvaraghavan has directed the Telugu film Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, which was headlined by Daggubati Venkatesh.

P. Vasu entered the Telugu space after delivering films like Sahasame Jeevitham with Balakrishna, Maharathi, and Nagavalli with Daggubati Venkatesh.

Director Sasi, who gave a blockbuster like Pichaikkaran with Vijay Antony, screened the 1999 Telugu movie Seenu with Daggubati Venkatesh.

