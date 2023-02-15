The trailer launch date of the much anticipated multilingual Netflix series Rana Naidu has been announced. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, the series will see real-life nephew and uncle duo Rana Daggubati and Ventakesh playing the lead roles. The series is an adaptation of the American web series Ray Donovan.

After the thrilling teaser was dropped by streaming giant Netflix, there were reports that suggested that the trailer will be dropping soon. Now, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati have revealed that the trailer of the series will be launched at 7.30 PM on Wednesday, February 15.

Both Rana and Venkatesh have shared a funny video to reveal the trailer launch date and time. In the video, the actor can be seen in his character from the web series. Venkatesh can be seen threatening to change the name of the title to Naga Naidu. He is heard saying, “Yai video, video khelna band kar, tune show ka naam badla trailer launch hone de, teri shakal badalta ho main (Stop playing games, you changed the show’s name, wait for the trailer launch, will change your look).”

He wrote, “Be thankful ki sirf warning de raha hu. Itne bade dil wala baap kuch lucky logo ko hi milta hai, Rana.”

The Baahubali actor also shared a video of himself cleaning blood from a bat. “Video dekha maine tera Naga, show mai be overacting aur yaha pai bhi. Don’t worry show pai bade star ka hi naam hoga. Kal trailer launch hai sochta hu udhar, (I saw your video Naga, You did overact in the show and now here. Don’t worry, in the show the name of the bigger star will be there. Trailer launch is tomorrow and let’s see there),” Rana said in the video.

Even Netflix India reacted to Venkatesh’s video and wrote, “He knocked us out with this one (and we’re not just saying that because we’re scared).”

The show revolves around a father and a son who aren’t on talking terms. Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais will be seen in prominent roles.

Rana Daggubati was last seen in the Telugu film Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film followed the story of a 1990’s Naxalite movement in the Telangana region.

