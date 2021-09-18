Venkatesh Daggubati Showers Praise on Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story Teaser

Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is all set to release on September 24. The trailer of the highly anticipated film was unveiled online ahead of its release. Impressed Chaitanya’s maternal uncle, actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who expressed his reaction on social media. On Twitter, the star tagged Love Story’s official trailer and praised it. Additionally, he wished luck and success to his nephew and the entire team of the film.

A few days ago, Chaitanya’s wife, actress Samantha Akkineni also reacted to the trailer on social media. She called the film a ‘Winner’ and wrote, “All the very best to the team.” To this her husband responded saying, “Thanks Sam.”

Love Story was scheduled for release on April 16. Owing to the pandemic, the makers postponed it to September 10. However, the film’s release was delayed again by two weeks due to unavoidable circumstances. The romance drama directed by Sekhar Kammula features Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles.

Love Story is set for a theatrical release. However, producer Suniel Narang has stated that it will have its OTT premiere following five weeks of its theatrical release. The film will start streaming on Aha Video from October 29 onwards.

Chaitanya is soon making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, led by Aamir Khan. During a recent interaction with The Hindu, Chaitanya said that the opportunity with the Advait Chandan directorial came from Aamir’s office. The actor understands the growing trend of pan-Indian movies but weighs in with caution. He said, “I am happy to be a part of the film. My primary focus now is on Telugu and Tamil cinema.”

Speaking about the crux of Love Story, Chaitanya said it is more than just a boy-meets-girl story. “The story looks at complex issues of how incidents that happen during childhood and the society influence upbringing,”he was quoted by the portal as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here