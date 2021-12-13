Venkatesh Daggubati Turns 61: How an MBA From US Became Tollywood Legend

Telugu actor Daggubati Venkatesh, popularly known as Venkatesh, enjoys a massive fan following. Owing to the huge commercial success of his films, he has been bestowed with the honorary title of ‘Victory Venkatesh’. He is celebrating his 61st birthday today. Besides being an actor, he is a successful producer and has served as the mentor of Telugu Warriors, the Telugu cinema team in the Celebrity Cricket League. He has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years.

Venkatesh completed his schooling in Don Bosco in Chennai. He completed his graduation in commerce from Chennai’s Loyola College. He holds an MBA degree from Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, US. After returning to India from the US, he wanted to get into film production but instead, became an actor in Telugu films.

In 1986, Venkatesh debuted with K. Raghavendra Rao directed Kaliyuga Pandavulu for which he won his first Nandi Award that recognises excellence in Telugu cinema, Telugu theatre, and Telugu television and Lifetime achievements in Indian cinema. Later, he featured as the lead in award-winning Swarnakamalam (1988), directed by K. Viswanath. He also starred in the musical romance film Prema (1989).

In a career spanning over 30 years, he established himself as a major actor in Telugu films. He starred in many successful films such as Bobbili Raja, Chanti, Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu, Preminchukundam Raa, Suryavamsam, Premante Idera, Raja, Kalisundam Raa, Jayam Manadera, Sankranti, Lakshmi, Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Ganesh, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Drushyam, and F2: Fun and Frustration.

His upcoming films include F3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The latter marks his comeback in Bollywood after 25 years with Salman Khan.

Venkatesh is married to Neeraja Daggubati, and the couple has 4 children — three daughters and a son. Actors Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are his nephews. He shares a good bond with both of them.

