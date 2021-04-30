Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa Postponed Indefinitely Due to Covid-19 Situation in India

Narappa, an official remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbusterAsuranhas become the latest film to join the list of big-budget films that have been postponed in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. Earlier, Narappa was scheduled to hit the screens on May 14. The lead actor of the film, Venkatesh Daggubati, took to social media on Thursday to announce the film’s indefinite deferment.

In his tweet, Venkatesh declared that a new date will be announced for the release of the film after the situation normalises in the country. He also asked his fans and followers to “stay safe” during this ongoing crisis. The team also released a statement explaining the need to postpone the release of the film that has been made with a lot of dedication and hard work.

RELATED NEWS South Superstars Go Retro with Action Films

Narappa is directed by Kotha Bangaru Lokan fame Sreekanth Addala. Besides Venkatesh, the film also stars Priyamani in the lead. Ammu Abhirami, Karthik Rathnam, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj and Rajeev Kanakala will also be seen in the film. It is produced under Suresh Productions in association with V Creations of Kalaipuli S Dhanu. While the cinematography in the film is done by Syam K Naidu, Peter Heins has worked on action choreography.Narappa is one of the most awaited Telugu films, and fans are looking forward to watching it. On January 29 this year, Venkatesh had shared a poster of the film on his Instagram handle and announced its release in the theatres on May 14.Currently, Venkatesh is busy shooting for F3 which is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for release on August 27 this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here