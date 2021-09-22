Venkatesh in Talks With Jathi Ratnalu Fame Anudeep for Telugu Comedy Drama

Telugu director Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame is busy finalising his next movie. Jathi Ratnalu, a comedy-drama he directed, turned out to be a blockbuster and was one of the few films that managed to do well theatrically despite the Covid-19 pandemic. While Anudeep is yet to announce his next project, it is learnt that he will cast a senior actor in his upcoming film. Telugu star Venkatesh is apparently in talks with Anudeep for his next comedy film.

According to Tollywood.Net, Anudeep is planning to direct a film with Venkatesh in the lead role. Both Anudeep and Venkatesh are discussing the script, and if the 60-year-old gives a green signal, the makers will make an official announcement regarding the project. Suresh Productions is expected to bankroll the movie.

Earlier, it was reported that Anudeep could collaborate with Kollywood hero Siva Karthikeyan for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, but there has been no confirmation on the project so far. Anudeep has several offers lined up thanks to the success of Jathi Ratnalu. The comedy featured a young cast of Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles.

The film follows the story of three happy-go-lucky men, who arrive in a new city for a better life but end up in jail for a crime they did not commit. Jathi Ratnalu was released on March 11 this year in cinemas worldwide and became an instant hit. Made on a small budget of Rs 4 crore, the film went on to make Rs 65-70 crore at the box office. Jathi Ratnalu performed well in the United States, too, and minted one million dollars within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh is currently busy shooting for Telugu comedy F3, directed by Anil Ravipudi. He will also be seen in the thriller Drushyam 2 — a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film Drishyam 2.

