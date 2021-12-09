Venkatesh, Katrina Kaif's Co-Star From Her Telugu Debut, Back in Bollywood After 25 Years

Twenty-five years after he last featured in a Bollywood film, Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati will soon be seen in a Hindi film alongside Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Salman Khan and Venkatesh have shared screen space with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is reportedly getting married on Thursday.

While Salman and Katrina have made Yash Raj Films’ Tiger franchise a superhit, not many know that the latter made her debut in Telugu films opposite Venkatesh in Malliswari.

Speaking of Venkatesh’s comeback, the actor will be seen with Salman in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next. Dabang Khan and Sajid have previously collaborated on many films, including Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shadi Karogi etc.

According to reports, the film is expected to go on floors next year and it will be in more than one language. The producer, according to reports, is auditioning many other artists for this comedy film, which will be directed by Farhad Samji. Interestingly, the Telugu star, Venkatesh, who debuted in Bollywood with Anari, which starred Karishma Kapoor, is ready to rock the B-Town once again.

In the Sajid Nadiadwala film, as per reports, Pooja Hedge will be the female lead. However, the makers have not cast any female opposite Venkatesh yet. The film’s team is busy in its pre-production and is looking for a location to shoot. The film’s title has not been revealed as yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.