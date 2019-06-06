Venkatesh Shares Throwback Pic with Naga Chaitanya on D Ramanaidu’s Birth Anniversary
After their upcoming pairing for Venky Mama, Venkatesh Daggubati has taken a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with his nephew Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.
Image: Instagram.
After their upcoming pairing for Venky Mama, Venkatesh Daggubati has taken a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with his nephew Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. It has been a dream for D Ramanaidu, Venkatesh’s father, to see the actor and his nephew Naga Chaitanya act together in a film.
On the birthday of D Ramanaidu, Venkatesh took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with two of the most important people in his life. Sharing a picture with Naga Chaitanya and D Ramanaidu, Venkatesh wrote, “You are with us more than ever Nanna as we make your dream come true. Miss you more than ever too. Happy Birthday! #HBDDRN .#VenkyMama.”
The actor also shared the second look of the film Venky Mama, along with D Ramanaidu’s wish. Venkatesh and Naga have been shooting for the film in Kashmir. Both Venkatesh and Naga shared the pictures from their Kashmir shoot on Instagram.
Ramanaidu died on 18 February 2015, at the age of 78, in Hyderabad. He has received Padma Bhushan in 2012 and Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 2009.
Actor Rana Duggubati also shared a picture for his grandfather Daagubati Ramanaidu on his birthday. He wrote, “We celebrate you” in the caption with the picture of D Ramanaidu.
On the work front, Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in romantic and comedy entertainer F2 Fun and Frustration, while Naga Chaitanya last acted in Majili.
