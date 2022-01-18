Venkatesh Triparna’s Ram Asur Receives Remarkable Response On Amazon Prime

Abhinav Sardar and Ram Karthik-starrer Ram Asur, directed by Venkatesh Triparna, has received excellent reviews from the audiences and critics, once again proving that content is the key.

The movie was released in theatres as well as OTT giant Amazon Prime video. Needless to say, the makers of the film are elated because of the appreciation the film has received. The movie follows Ram, a simple man who tries to artificially make a diamond.

Despite his best efforts, he always fails. Ram’s girlfriend Priya, played by Sherry Agarwal, leaves him, and to bring his life on track, he meets an elderly, who advises him to meet Suri played by Abhinav Sardar. Their meeting changes Ram’s life, building the crux of the story. Every scene in the film reflects the village atmosphere perfectly, unveiling the talent of director Venkatesh Triparna.

The well-made film has an engaging narration. The music by Bhims Cicero and cinematography by Prabhakar Reddy played a major role in bolstering the film’s storytelling.

Abhinav Sardar, who is now making a name for himself as an actor, has taken another step with his performance in ‘Ram Asur’. His performance in the film while playing Suri was perfect. Shani Salman has won many hearts with her performance in the lead role.

The film was directed by Venkatesh Triparna under the association of ASP Media House and GV Ideas, and is co-produced by Abhinav Sardhar and Venkatesh Triparna. Along with Abhinav Sardar, the film also stars Ram Karthik, Chandini Tamilrasan and Sherry Agarwal.

