Venkatesh's Drushyam 2 Starts Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Telugu star Venkatesh-starrer Drushyam 2 has been directly released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is a good effort for the Telugu audience. As far as the making of the film is concerned, it is made in the same trajectory as the original one, which was in Malayalam. It is almost a scene to scene recreation. While Jeethu has directed the film, Sateesh Kurup is the cinematographer. For the 2014 Drushyam, the director was Sripriya and it was filmed by S Gopal Reddy.

For the people who have already watched the original film, it may not be that thrilling since they already know the story. But for those who have yet to watch the original version, some nice twists and turns are waiting for you. The second part takes forward the story from where it was left in the first part.

The movie begins in a family drama format while it has a sense of something strange and frightening in it.

The story has taken a six years leap but Rambabu that is Venkatesh and his family are still coping with everything that happened with them. As the story moves forward Rambabu’s worst fears come true and some old chapters surface again. To know what Rambabu does after this to protect his family is a question you can find the answer to by watching the film.

Since the story is extremely similar to the original one, the only way to make it exciting for the people was by better performances. While Meena has done some good work on her part, the main responsibility is on Venkatesh’s shoulders. The film’s dialogues have been nicely written. With all that being said, the film is worth watching for the first-timers. They can just relax at home and watch it on OTT.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.