Venom 2 Producer Matt Tolmach Calls Andy Serkis 'Mystical Figure' and 'Special' As Director

Andy Serkis is well known when it comes to monstrous and unusual roles. The actor recently turned director for some trying his hand at the role. Serkis will be sitting in the director's chair for the third time for Tom Hardy's Venom 2. Despite little experience in the role, the film's producers revealed that Serkis fits into it very well.

One of Venom 2's producers Matt Tolmach stated that Andy Serkis is a great director and that his experience as an actor can be seen helping him understand other characters better. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Tolmach said, "It's been wild to watch him with Hardy because they speak that language that only actors understand - particularly, people like Tom Hardy, and what it's like to be in this other character from another realm. He's like a mystical figure, Andy Serkis, and when he's around people you feel his presence. He was having Tom do really well, and so we got to know him, actually, through Tom. He's going to be special. It's a really great connection."

Venom 2 will see Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson reprise their role from the previous film. Harrelson was seen in the post-credits of the first film revealed to be playing Cletus Casady. He was seen inside a prison visited by Eddie Brock. Cletus Kasady is better known in the comics by his symbiote's name as Carnage. While there have not been any casting confirmations but the film will also reportedly introduce the character of Shriek who is known to be Casady's lover.

Venom 2 is set to release on October 2, 2020.

