Venom 2 Trailer: It's Total Carnage in Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson Starrer

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. The character of Carnage was teased in the movie’s first instalment in an end credits’ scene and now fans get a good glimpse of what the character is all about. He is an insane serial killer that bonds with a symbiote of his own, becoming the supervillain Carnage.

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is shown to have settled well with the symbiote. But his life is about to change with the coming of Carnage. But he won’t be alone to torment Venom, though, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage will mark the first appearance of Shriek, a Spider-Man villain who’s romantically involved with Cletus in the comic books, reported a website. In the movie Harris plays the role of Shriek, who se glimpse is given in the trailer.

Take a look.

The movie is directed by Andy Serkis and is set for September 24release in cinema halls.

