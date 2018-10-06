English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Venom Beats LoveYatri and AndhaDhun at Box Office but the lead is Manageable
Indian box office is witnessing a tough fight among this week's releases.
A still from Venom.
Loading...
It has become a norm now. Big Hollywood releases are beating the Hindi films hands down at the box office, at least in the opening weekend. Tom Hardy-starrer Venom, a Spider-Man spin off, has done it again.
As per Box Office India, Venom has gathered approximately Rs 4 crore at the ticket window while AndhaDhun came second with an approximate collection of Rs 2.50 crore. LoveYatri is struggling at the third spot with Rs 1.75-2 crore collection, says the report. Though Venom looks ahead in the game, its collection can’t be called satisfactory as big Hollywood films, especially superhero flicks, have been getting the opening in the range of Rs 7-40 crore.
While Black Panther and Deadpool 2 opened at Rs 11.25 crore and Rs 7.25 cror respectively, Avengers-Infinity War set new benchmark at Rs 31.30 crore India collection. So, Venom will have to manifold its business over the weekend to create a new record at the Indian box office.
On the other hand, Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga has slowly turned into a profitable venture. The film, which released last week, has collected Rs 64.25 crore so far. It also established Varun Dhawan’s authority at the box office. His terrific success rate continues with Sui Dhaaga and at this rate, he could soon become the most dependable star in Bollywood.
As per Box Office India, Venom has gathered approximately Rs 4 crore at the ticket window while AndhaDhun came second with an approximate collection of Rs 2.50 crore. LoveYatri is struggling at the third spot with Rs 1.75-2 crore collection, says the report. Though Venom looks ahead in the game, its collection can’t be called satisfactory as big Hollywood films, especially superhero flicks, have been getting the opening in the range of Rs 7-40 crore.
While Black Panther and Deadpool 2 opened at Rs 11.25 crore and Rs 7.25 cror respectively, Avengers-Infinity War set new benchmark at Rs 31.30 crore India collection. So, Venom will have to manifold its business over the weekend to create a new record at the Indian box office.
#SuiDhaaga registers a decline on Day 8... Biz should witness growth on second Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 64.25 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2018
On the other hand, Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga has slowly turned into a profitable venture. The film, which released last week, has collected Rs 64.25 crore so far. It also established Varun Dhawan’s authority at the box office. His terrific success rate continues with Sui Dhaaga and at this rate, he could soon become the most dependable star in Bollywood.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deadpool Ryan Reynolds hasn’t Come to Terms With Chris Evans' Captain America Post
- Priyanka Chopra Adores Nick Jonas and They're Very Much in Love: Parineeti Chopra
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Showstopper for Manish Malhotra and it's the Best Sight Ever
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors Eye Maiden Title With Stable Core and Well-Rounded Squad
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...