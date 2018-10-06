GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Venom Beats LoveYatri and AndhaDhun at Box Office but the lead is Manageable

Indian box office is witnessing a tough fight among this week's releases.

Updated:October 6, 2018, 3:17 PM IST
Venom Beats LoveYatri and AndhaDhun at Box Office but the lead is Manageable
A still from Venom.
It has become a norm now. Big Hollywood releases are beating the Hindi films hands down at the box office, at least in the opening weekend. Tom Hardy-starrer Venom, a Spider-Man spin off, has done it again.

As per Box Office India, Venom has gathered approximately Rs 4 crore at the ticket window while AndhaDhun came second with an approximate collection of Rs 2.50 crore. LoveYatri is struggling at the third spot with Rs 1.75-2 crore collection, says the report. Though Venom looks ahead in the game, its collection can’t be called satisfactory as big Hollywood films, especially superhero flicks, have been getting the opening in the range of Rs 7-40 crore.

While Black Panther and Deadpool 2 opened at Rs 11.25 crore and Rs 7.25 cror respectively, Avengers-Infinity War set new benchmark at Rs 31.30 crore India collection. So, Venom will have to manifold its business over the weekend to create a new record at the Indian box office.




On the other hand, Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga has slowly turned into a profitable venture. The film, which released last week, has collected Rs 64.25 crore so far. It also established Varun Dhawan’s authority at the box office. His terrific success rate continues with Sui Dhaaga and at this rate, he could soon become the most dependable star in Bollywood.
