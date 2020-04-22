MOVIES

'Venom Let There Be Carnage' New Release Date Announced with Teaser Clip, Watch Here

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' has been pushed to Summer 2021 and a new teaser clip has also been unveiled. Check it out.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 7:28 AM IST
After the success of its first installment in 2018 featuring Tom Hardy as the titular superhero, Venom is going to return to the big screens with a sequel come June 25, 2021, Sony Pictures has announced. The forthcoming film's official title, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has also been revealed in a new teaser promo.

The sequel will pit Hardy against serial killer Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson. A glimpse of Carnage was also given in the post credits sequence of Venom, where Hardy's character, journalist Eddie Brock, goes and visits him inside a prison facility.

Check out the official title reveal of Venom 2 in the teaser promo below:

Venom 2 is directed by Andy Serkis. Earlier, Hardy had teased Venom vs Carnage storyline in Venom 2 in an Instagram post.

Venom is said to have an iconic rivalry with Carnage in comic books and the former is known to be assisted by Spider-Man in all Carnage related storylines. Will Tom Holland as Spider-Man also appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage?

