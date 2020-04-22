'Venom Let There Be Carnage' New Release Date Announced with Teaser Clip, Watch Here

After the success of its first installment in 2018 featuring Tom Hardy as the titular superhero, Venom is going to return to the big screens with a sequel come June 25, 2021, Sony Pictures has announced. The forthcoming film's official title, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has also been revealed in a new teaser promo.

The sequel will pit Hardy against serial killer Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson. A glimpse of Carnage was also given in the post credits sequence of Venom, where Hardy's character, journalist Eddie Brock, goes and visits him inside a prison facility.

Check out the official title reveal of Venom 2 in the teaser promo below:

Venom 2 is directed by Andy Serkis. Earlier, Hardy had teased Venom vs Carnage storyline in Venom 2 in an Instagram post.

Venom is said to have an iconic rivalry with Carnage in comic books and the former is known to be assisted by Spider-Man in all Carnage related storylines. Will Tom Holland as Spider-Man also appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage?

