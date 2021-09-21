'Venom' Topher Grace Shares Fake Spider-Man No Way Home Plot After Fan Query

With the Spider-Man No Way Home all set to hit the theatres later this year, fans’ excitement and anticipation of the movie plot continues to rise. Several theories about the movie have been doing rounds especially after the trailer of the Marvel movie was released last month.

However, the ongoing speculation of the storyline of Spider-Man No Way Home took a hilarious turn when actor Topher Grace responded to a fan’s query. Grace played the role of Venom in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 which came out in 2007. Considering how Doctor Octopus did make an appearance in the latest trailer of the upcoming superhero movie, it was only natural for fans to expect that another antagonist from the first Spider-Man series will be seen in Tom Holland-starrer too.

Grace did a Reddit AMA (ask me anything) via his IamTopherGrace account to promote his show Home Economics on Monday. However, the actor was barraged with Spider-Man No Way Home questions and that is when he chose to settle the matter for once and for all. Answering a fan’s question that asked him whether he is in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, Grace responded with sarcasm and wit-laden statement.

The 43-year-old actor wrote, “Please keep it between us but yes, I am in it. The plot starts with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) bummed that everyone knows his identity and then some crazy s-t happens with Dr. Strange and Dr Octopus (Alfred Molina) comes into his dimension." The actor further mentioned some of the other villains in the Spider-Man comics and wrote, "Then Electro and the Green Goblin hop out of one of those 'energy circles' and they’re like 'It’s spider stompin' time'. Then Tom Hardy and I pop out and battle each other and I win (obvi), it’s like not even a fight I just kick his a** immediately." Grace certainly created a new cross-over where superheroes from the DC Comics also joined the Spider-Man plot as he exaggerated and responded to the query, "Not to give too much away but there are also some actors from the original 70s Spiderman show, Aquaman and Batman (Affleck, not Keaton) crossover, and thanks to Disney Han Solo’s ghost from Rise of Skywalker, and that Eve robot from Wall-E. Again, please keep between us.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for December release, later this year.

